Rugby-Australia to host rest of Rugby Championship after COVID-19 disruptions
24 Aug 2021 09:39AM (Updated: 24 Aug 2021 09:37AM)
MELBOURNE : Australia's northeastern state of Queensland will host eight Rugby Championship tests in double-headers over four weekends from September in a rejigged schedule following new COVID-19 restrictions across the country and in New Zealand.

The Gold Coast will host round three (Sept. 12) and round six (Oct. 2) of the southern hemisphere competition, with Brisbane staging the fourth round (Sept. 18) and Townsville the fifth on Sept. 25.

The All Blacks play Argentina, with Australia facing South Africa in the first double-header on the Gold Coast.

Rugby Australia said the second round match between Australia and the All Blacks originally scheduled for Perth on Aug. 28 would be rescheduled in coming days.

Rugby Championship schedule:

Round Two

Aug. 21: Argentina 29 v South Africa 10 - Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, Port Elizabeth

Date TBC: Australia v New Zealand - Perth

Round Three

Sept. 12: New Zealand v Argentina - Gold Coast

Sept. 12: South Africa v Australia - Gold Coast

Round Four

Sept. 18: Argentina v New Zealand - Brisbane

Sept. 18: Australia v South Africa - Brisbane

Round Five

Sept. 25: Australia v Argentina - Townsville

Sept. 25: New Zealand v South Africa - Townsville 

Round Six

Oct. 2: Argentina v Australia - Gold Coast

Oct. 2: South Africa v New Zealand - Gold Coast 

(Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Source: Reuters

