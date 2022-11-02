Rugby-Australia lock Skelton eager to make impression ahead of World Cup

(Reuters) - The opportunities to impress Australia coach Dave Rennie ahead of the Rugby World Cup are running out, so for lock Will Skelton Saturday's match against France in Paris could be a key moment for his international future.

By his own admission, the giant second-rower has not reached the heights he had hoped for in a Wallabies jersey, which includes a disappointing series of autumn international matches last year.

The 30-year-old was not available for the Wallabies' 16-15 win over Scotland at Murrayfield last weekend and is eager to show Rennie he deserves a spot in his World Cup squad.

"I don’t think I’ve been the happiest with my form coming into the national team," Skelton told reporters.

"Last year was a tough one. My first three or four days was all learning, trying to get the detail right, and then during the matches, it didn’t fall our way.

"We’re trying to build a foundation and, especially for myself, trying to get all the (lineout) calls nailed down."

The victory over Scotland was a fourth in 13 tests over the past year but the French will be a step up.

The New Zealand-born lock plays his club rugby with French side La Rochelle and could come up against a number of his team mates this weekend.

"They’re a very talented team. For us, it’ll be trying to stick to our systems, being strong in defence (and) staying connected," he said.

"Coming into the camp there was a bit of a buzz, a lot of positivity too. We’re ready for this weekend."