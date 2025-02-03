Rugby Australia set to extend broadcast deal with Nine, AFR reports

MELBOURNE :Rugby Australia is poised to sign a five-year extension to its broadcast rights agreement with Nine Entertainment in a deal worth A$210 million ($129 million), the Australian Financial Review reported.

If completed, the deal would run from 2026-30, taking in the 2027 Rugby World Cup and the 2029 Women's Rugby World Cup.

"We can confirm we've reached an in-principle agreement with Rugby Australia," a Nine spokesperson said.

"We will share more details in due course as we finalise the contractual arrangements."

Rugby Australia declined to comment on the report.

The deal would mean a hike in broadcast revenue for RA compared to the current arrangement which ends in 2025.

Nine signed a three-year, A$100 million deal in 2020 to broadcast Wallabies tests and Super Rugby across its free-to-air platform and subscription streaming service, Stan.

The media company picked up the rights for a discount after RA rebuffed a renewal offer with long-term partner Foxtel and failed to complete a deal with Optus before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down global sport.

Nine signed a two-year extension in 2023.

RA have struggled to shore up the local game's finances since they were hit hard by COVID-19, with the Wallabies and Australia's Super Rugby teams mostly struggling on field.

Revenue from this year's lucrative British and Irish Lions tour and from hosting the 2027 World Cup may help put the sport on a firmer financial footing.

($1 = 1.6316 Australian dollars)