Rugby Australia signs five-year broadcast rights deal with Nine

MELBOURNE :Rugby Australia has signed a five-year extension to its broadcast rights deal with Nine Entertainment which will reward Wallabies wins with extra money.

The deal runs from 2026-2030, taking in the 2027 Rugby World Cup and the 2029 Women's Rugby World Cup, RA told Nine-owned newspapers.

"The continuation of this partnership is a significant step forward for rugby in Australia," RA chief executive Phil Waugh said.

Nine has not disclosed the terms of the deal, but its newspapers reported it is worth about A$210 million ($125 million) over five years.

That would be a substantial lift on Nine's previous deal, which was worth about A$150 million in cash and free advertising.

The deal includes a range of incentives related to the performance of teams, including a potential multi-million dollar cash bonus if the underperforming Wallabies win more matches, the Nine-owned Australian Financial Review said.

Nine has broadcast Wallabies tests and Super Rugby across its free-to-air platform and subscription streaming service, Stan, since 2020 when they picked up the rights for a discount during COVID-19 in a three-year deal worth about A$100 million.

Nine signed a two-year extension in 2023.

($1 = 1.6815 Australian dollars)