Rugby-Boks boosted by Japan-based players for England test

CAPE TOWN : South Africa will have their Japan-based players available for the autumn international clash against England at Twickenham on Nov. 26, and may still secure the release of Springboks based in England and France.

The fixture falls outside of the international window and therefore clubs are not obliged to release their players to the national team. However, South Africa director of rugby Rassie Erasmus confirmed on Tuesday they have negotiated to have their sizeable Japanese contingent available.

This includes nine potential starters, among them hooker Malcolm Marx, lock Lood de Jager, loose-forward Pieter-Steph du Toit, scrumhalf Faf de Klerk and centre Damian de Allende.

"England can play their best team and it stays a test match nine months out from the World Cup," Erasmus told reporters.

"We have a relationship with some of the French clubs. But in principle they and the English teams can stand their ground if they don't want to build a relationship (with us) for the future."

Number eight Jasper Wiese and flyhalf Handre Pollard (both Leicester Tigers), who is currently injured, as well centre Andre Esterhuizen (Harlequins) are all based with Premiership teams. Prop Vincent Koch is at Wasps, who this week entered administration and may well therefore be available for the Boks.

The world champions will have their full squad available for matches against Ireland (Nov. 5), France (Nov. 12) and Italy (Nov. 19) that take place earlier in the tour.

South African Rugby will announce an expanded squad of 54 players on Oct. 28 for the matches, which will include two South Africa 'A' games against Irish club Munster and Bristol Bears in England.

The tour is seen as vital in fine-tuning the Boks ahead of their Rugby World Cup defence in France next year.