Rugby coach Jones wrote to tennis star Raducanu to explain 'distraction' comments

LONDON: England rugby coach Eddie Jones has written to teenage British tennis player Emma Raducanu to clarify comments he made last week in which he suggested her poor form was connected to embracing a celebrity lifestyle after her US Open victory.

Jones, speaking in the immediate aftermath of England's victory over Tonga, was discussing England's 22-year-old flyhalf Marcus Smith and the importance of avoiding off-pitch distractions and said: "There’s a reason why the young girl who won the US Open hasn’t done so well afterwards," mentioning Raducanu's magazine cover shoots and fashion deals.

The Australian was criticised in some quarters for not using 18-year-old Raducanu's name in the wake of her remarkable victory and by others for what they considered a misguided analysis.

Raducanu has struggled since her incredible New York success as a qualifier, winning just two matches in total in the three tournaments she has entered.

Asked on Thursday about his comments, Jones told the BBC: "The whole point was how difficult it is for young players to cope with distractions. So the point I made was not wrong ... there was no criticism of Emma.

"I don't have any misgivings about what I said - I am disappointed it was taken out of context - and I would be disappointed if Emma was upset by it.

"It was deemed as being sexist and that was never the aim. I have sent her a letter just to reinforce that and hopefully we'll see her at Twickenham shortly."

Raducanu responded to Jones's initial comments by saying tennis was her number one priority.

"I made it very, very clear to every single person in my team that I was not going to cancel one training session or practice session for any off-court commitments," she said before losing to China's world number 106 Wang Xinyu in her first match in Linz.