Rugby: Cox set to become first woman to officiate Premiership game

Sara Cox will make history as the first woman referee to take charge of an English Premiership match when she officiates Saturday's game between champions Harlequins and Worcester Warriors.

Cox, who has officiated 23 women's tests, was supposed to make her Premiership refereeing debut last season but that match was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 31-year-old became the first woman referee to be centrally contracted by England's Rugby Football Union in 2016.

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Tom Hogue)