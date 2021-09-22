Logo
Rugby: Cox set to become first woman to officiate Premiership game
FILE PHOTO: Rugby Union - Premiership - Bath Rugby v Wasps - Recreation Ground, Bath, Britain - August 31, 2020 Assistant Referee Sara Cox as WaspsÕ Simon McIntyre throws during a lineout Action Images/Andrew Couldridge/File Photo

22 Sep 2021 02:54PM (Updated: 22 Sep 2021 02:51PM)
Sara Cox will make history as the first woman referee to take charge of an English Premiership match when she officiates Saturday's game between champions Harlequins and Worcester Warriors.

Cox, who has officiated 23 women's tests, was supposed to make her Premiership refereeing debut last season but that match was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 31-year-old became the first woman referee to be centrally contracted by England's Rugby Football Union in 2016.

Source: Reuters

