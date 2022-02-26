Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Rugby - Daly starts instead of Tuilagi for England against Wales
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Rugby - Daly starts instead of Tuilagi for England against Wales

Rugby - Daly starts instead of Tuilagi for England against Wales

FILE PHOTO: Rugby Union - England Training - Honda England Rugby Performance Centre, Bagshot, Britain - February 22, 2022 England's Elliot Daly during training Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

26 Feb 2022 11:50PM (Updated: 26 Feb 2022 11:50PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON : Elliot Daly has been named in the England team to face Wales in the Six Nations at Twickenham on Saturday, replacing Manu Tuilagi at inside centre.

Tuilagi was named in the team on Thursday after returning from injury, but then suffered a hamstring strain in training and had to withdraw.

Daly, who can also play wing and fullback, had been initially named among the replacements. His place on the bench is now taken by Joe Marchant, who had been released back to his club Harlequins but called up after Tuilagi reported his injury.

The match kicks off at 16.45 GMT.

ENGLAND XV15. Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers, 7 caps)14. Max Malins (Saracens, 12 caps)13. Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs, 45 caps) (VC)12. Elliot Daly (Saracens, 54 caps)11. Jack Nowell (Exeter Chiefs, 36 caps)10. Marcus Smith (Harlequins, 7 caps)9. Harry Randall (Bristol Bears, 3 caps)1. Ellis Genge (Leicester Tigers, 33 caps) (VC)2. Luke Cowan-Dickie (Exeter Chiefs, 33 caps) (VC)3. Kyle Sinckler (Bristol Bears, 49 caps)4. Charlie Ewels (Bath Rugby, 28 caps)5. Maro Itoje (Saracens, 53 caps)6. Courtney Lawes (Northampton Saints, 90 caps) (C)7. Tom Curry (Sale Sharks, 38 caps) (VC)8. Alex Dombrandt (Harlequins, 6 caps)  Replacements16. Jamie George (Saracens, 63 caps)17. Joe Marler (Harlequins, 76 caps)18. Will Stuart (Bath Rugby, 17 caps)19. Nick Isiekwe (Saracens, 5 caps)20. Sam Simmonds (Exeter Chiefs, 11 caps)21. Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers, 114 caps)22. George Ford (Leicester Tigers, 79 caps)23. Joe Marchant (Harlequins, 9 caps)

(Reporting by Mitch Phillips; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us