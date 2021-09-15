Logo
Rugby: England keen to bid for 2031 World Cup, says RFU chairman
FILE PHOTO: Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Final - England v South Africa - International Stadium Yokohama, Yokohama, Japan - November 2, 2019 General view as South Africa's Siya Kolisi celebrates with the Webb Ellis trophy after winning the World Cup Final REUTERS/Issei Kato

15 Sep 2021 01:34AM (Updated: 15 Sep 2021 01:52AM)
England's Rugby Football Union (RFU) has set its sights on hosting the 2031 World Cup, chairman Tom Ilube told British media on Tuesday.

England last staged the global showpiece event in 2015 when their team under coach Stuart Lancaster went out of the tournament at the group stage.

"We would like to bid for that - the 2031 World Cup," Ilube said. "That would be really exciting to have it here and you could imagine what it would be like and I think that really gives us a focus as well.

"So we will see what happens, it will be interesting. It is something that we are really interested in discussing and engaging with the process."

Japan hosted the last Rugby World Cup in 2019 and France is set to stage the next edition of the tournament, first held in 1987, in 2023.

(Reporting by Hritika Sharma in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)

Source: Reuters

