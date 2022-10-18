Logo
Sport

Rugby-England's Jones looking to emulate fast-starting Arsenal
FILE PHOTO: Rugby Union - England v Barbarians - Twickenham, London, Britain - June 19, 2022 England head coach Eddie Jones before the match Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs/File Photo

18 Oct 2022 02:44PM (Updated: 18 Oct 2022 02:44PM)
(Reuters) - Eddie Jones said he wants England to come blasting out of the blocks in every game like Arsenal do after the Australian exchanged ideas with the Premier League club's "brilliant" manager Mikel Arteta in a coaches' video call.

Jones said the conference call also included Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur and NBA coaches George Karl and Mike Dunlap.

"(Arteta) came into the camp last autumn and we had a really good chat," Jones told reporters on Monday. "He's a super bright young coach. Because of COVID, you have these Zoom conferences now.

"We've got all these guys in the same room ... We just share stories and each other's problems and try and come up with ideas of how we can take coaching forward. He (Arteta) is a brilliant young guy."

Arsenal are top of the Premier League with nine wins from 10 games, and when asked if there was anything from their performances that could be applied to England's rugby side ahead of their November tests, Jones said: "A fast start.

"How fast they get out of the blocks," he added. "Every game, they're at it. They play with energy, they know how they want to play. They put the opposition on the back foot."

Source: Reuters

