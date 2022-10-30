Logo
Rugby-Foley boots Australia to narrow victory over wasteful Scotland
Rugby Union - International - Scotland v Australia - Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh, Scotland, Britain - October 29, 2022 Australia's Bernard Foley in action REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Rugby Union - International - Scotland v Australia - Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh, Scotland, Britain - October 29, 2022 Scotland's Sione Tuipulotu, Duhan van der Merwe and Hamish Watson in action with Australia's Bernard Foley REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Rugby Union - International - Scotland v Australia - Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh, Scotland, Britain - October 29, 2022 Australia's Bernard Foley converts a try REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
30 Oct 2022 02:31AM (Updated: 30 Oct 2022 02:31AM)
EDINBURGH : Flyhalf Bernard Foley kicked 11 points for Australia in a tense 16-15 autumn international victory over Scotland at Murrayfield on Saturday as Blair Kinghorn missed a last-minute penalty to claim a win for the home side.

Depleted Scotland had been seeking an unprecedented fourth successive victory over Australia and managed two excellent tries through fullback Ollie Smith and Kinghorn, but the latter pulled his decisive penalty wide when he had the chance to win the game.

Australia have struggled so far in 2022 and were far from perfect but they relied on the boot of Foley to get them ahead in the final 10 minutes. Captain James Slipper crossed for their only try.

Scotland host Fiji next Saturday, while Australia return to their training base in France and will face their hosts in Paris.

Source: Reuters

