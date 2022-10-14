Rugby-France plot Red Roses upset at Whangarei

(Reuters) - France coach Thomas Darracq admits his team have a mountain to climb if they are to end England's 26-match unbeaten run on Saturday but believes they do have the ability to spring a women's Rugby World Cup upset in Whangarei.

Darracq, who took over as head coach in May after the French had lost 24-12 to England in the Six Nations decider in Bayonne, made only one change for the Pool C clash from the starting team that beat South Africa 40-5 last week.

Agathe Sochat starts at hooker in place of Laure Touye for what will be a severe test for France's forwards against England's powerful pack.

"The most important thing for us is to put in a big performance," said Darracq.

"England have won 26 matches in a row and taking them on is a real mountain for a task for us but our girls are very competitive. We know England's strengths, they are very methodical with a lot of competition for places and experience."

Darracq said he thought the kicking of halfbacks Laure Sansus and Caroline Drouin, who were outstanding against South Africa, would be a key factor in the match.

"I think our kicking game will be a major part of managing the match because we will be put under pressure," he added.

"We know they will punish any errors. We saw that in Bayonne, we need to be at 100 per cent to stay with them."

England, who also made one change to their team for the clash, relied on forward power to subdue Fiji in their tournament opener before their backs ran wild in the second half to secure an 84-19 victory.

"We don't know what kind of level they will bring on Saturday," said Darracq.

"But I do know that we have the ability in our own game to cause them problems and make things uncomfortable. To beat them, we need to commit fully, we need to be precise in how we execute, and we'll need to be creative."

Whatever happens on Saturday, both teams are still likely to make the quarter-finals and could meet again in the Nov. 12 final at Eden Park.

"It's a pool match, so win or lose our destiny will still be in our hands at the end of Saturday but at the moment our ambition must be to break their run of victories," Darracq concluded.