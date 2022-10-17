Logo
Rugby-France's Sansus out of World Cup with knee injury
FILE PHOTO: Rugby Union - Women's World Cup - Pool C - France v England - Okara Park, Whangarei, New Zealand - October 15, 2022 France's Laure Sansus is taken off after sustaining an injury REUTERS/David Rowland

17 Oct 2022 06:25PM (Updated: 17 Oct 2022 06:39PM)
(Reuters) - France's rugby World Cup campaign suffered a major blow when scrumhalf Laure Sansus was ruled out of the rest of the tournament with a serious knee injury on Monday.

"Following the injury sustained during the match against England, Laure Sansus suffers from a rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament of the knee. She is therefore out for the rest of the World Cup," the French rugby federation (FFR) said in a statement.

The injury means that Sansus's career is now over after she had said the World Cup in New Zealand would be her last tournament.

"You never choose your exit and my situation is a perfect example of that. Of course, I would have preferred to end my career differently," the 28-year-old said.

France started their tournament with a 40-5 victory against South Africa before being humbled 13-7 by England. They next face Fiji on Saturday.

Source: Reuters

