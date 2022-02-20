Logo
Rugby - Injuries force France to make three changes to squad for Scotland
FILE PHOTO: Rugby Union - Six Nations Championship - France v Ireland - Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France - February 12, 2022 France head coach Fabien Galthie before the match REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

20 Feb 2022 08:32PM (Updated: 20 Feb 2022 08:32PM)
France coach Fabien Galthie has named three new players in his expanded 42-player squad for the Six Nations Championship clash with Scotland at Murrayfield on Saturday.

Lock Florent Vanverberghe, loose-forward Swan Rebbadj and flyhalf Antoine Hastoy were all injured playing for their Top 14 clubs this weekend, and are replaced by Pierre-Henri Azagoh, Jordan Joseph and Anthony Bouthier respectively.

Galthie had already recalled centre Jonathan Danty after the latter missed the 30-24 win over Ireland on Feb. 12 with an ankle injury. He replaced uncapped Tani Vili.

Table-topping France are seeking a third victory in a row having also defeated Italy 37-10 in their tournament opener.

(Reporting by Nick Said, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

Source: Reuters

