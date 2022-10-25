Rugby-Injury-hit Argentina name depleted squad for November tests

(Reuters) - Argentina named a 29-man squad, including the uncapped Martin Bogado but missing several injured players, for their November tests as they began a training camp in Manchester on Monday.

But they have been hit hard by injuries ahead of tests against England at Twickenham on Nov. 6, Wales in Cardiff six days later and Scotland at Murrayfield on Nov. 19.

Coach Michael Cheika will have to do without three props – the injured Francisco Gomez Kodela and Mayco Vivas and the suspended Joel Sclavi – plus second rower Guido Petti and loose forward Rodrigo Bruni, who had surgery after being injured in the Rugby Championship against South Africa last month.

Argentina are also set to be without veteran flyhalf Nicolas Sanchez and centre Santiago Chocobares, who are both still recovering from surgery.

The 24-year-old fullback Bogado, who plays at French side Aviron Bayonnais, gets a first call-up.

Squad:

Forwards: Matias Alemanno (Gloucester), Eduardo Bello (Saracens), Ignacio Calles (Pau), Agustin Creevy (London Irish), Thomas Gallo (Benneton Treviso), Juan Martin Gonzalez (London Irish), Facundo Isa (Toulon), Marcos Kremer (Stade Francais), Tomas Lavanini (Clermont Auvergne), Rodrigo Martinez (unattached), Pablo Matera (Honda Heat), Julian Montoya (Leicester Tigers), Lucas Paulos (Brive), Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro (Benneton Treviso)

Backs: Tomas Albornoz (Benetton Treviso), Gonzalo Bertranou (Dragons), Emiliano Boffelli (Edinburgh), Martin Bogado (Aviron Bayonnais), Mateo Carreras (Newcastle Falcons), Santiago Carreras (Gloucester), Lucio Cinti (London Irish), Santiago Cordero (Bordeaux Begles), Tomas Cubelli (Biarritz), Jeronimo de la Fuente (Perpignan), Bautista Delguy (Clermont), Juan Imhoff (Racing 92), Juan Cruz Mallia (Stade Toulousain), Matias Moroni (Leicester Tigers), Matias Orlando (Newcastle Falcons)

