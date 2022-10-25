Logo
Sport

Rugby-Italy lock Tounesi banned for 12 matches for biting at women's World Cup
Rugby-Italy lock Tounesi banned for 12 matches for biting at women's World Cup

FILE PHOTO: Rugby Union - Women’s World Cup - Japan v Italy - Waitakere Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand - October 23, 2022 Italy's Sara Tounesi wins a line out REUTERS/David Rowland/File Photo

25 Oct 2022 02:19PM (Updated: 25 Oct 2022 02:19PM)
(Reuters) - Italy lock Sara Tounesi has been suspended for 12 matches for biting a player from Japan at the women's Rugby World Cup, meaning she miss Saturday's quarter-final against France.

Tounesi was cited for biting an unnamed opponent during Italy's 21-8 win on Sunday.

The tournament's judicial committee upheld the citing complaint, World Rugby said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The committee concluded that the player bit a Japanese player which ... merited a red card," said the statement.

Tounesi has two days to appeal the decision.

Italy face France at Whangarei on Saturday.

Source: Reuters

