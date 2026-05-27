Rugby league-Australian government gives World Cup funding boost

MELBOURNE, May 27 : The Australian government said on Wednesday it will put A$12.4 million ($9 million) into funding this year's Rugby League World Cup co-hosted by Australia, New Zealand and Papua New Guinea.

Here are some details:

* Officials said the funding would support planning, logistics and delivery, with a strong focus on boosting the women's competition.

* The men's, women's and wheelchair tournaments will run in parallel during the World Cup, which starts on October 15.

* Women's rugby league in Australia has lagged the men's game in terms of professionalisation, with most players earning under A$50,000 per annum, a fraction of their male counterparts.

* Australia are defending champions in both the men's and women's tournaments.

($1 = 1.3935 Australian dollars)