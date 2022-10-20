Logo
Rugby league- Australian player Hampson dies in accident in Barcelona
Rugby league- Australian player Hampson dies in accident in Barcelona

20 Oct 2022 04:13PM (Updated: 20 Oct 2022 04:13PM)
BARCELONA : Australian rugby league player Liam Hampson, 24, died in Barcelona, local police and the Queensland rugby league said on Thursday.

Staff from the Apolo, a Barcelona concert hall and night club, found the body of a young man on Wednesday at 3 p.m. (1300 GMT) whom the police identified as an Australian that was reported missing, a police spokesperson said adding he died after a 10-meter fall in what was most likely an accident.

Queensland Rugby League's media officer Michael Hillier said his father confirmed Hampson passed away in Barcelona.

Hampson, who played for the Redcliffe Dolphins in Queensland, was on a trip across Europe with fellow rugby players, pictures posted on their Instagram accounts show.

Source: Reuters

