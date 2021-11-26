Logo
Rugby League: Melbourne prop Kamikamica sidelined after being charged by police
26 Nov 2021 03:54PM (Updated: 26 Nov 2021 03:51PM)
Melbourne Storm prop Tui Kamikamica has been sidelined from the team after he was charged by Queensland Police over an alleged incident outside a Brisbane hotel, the National Rugby League (NRL) side said on Friday.

"Storm were made aware of the charges on Thursday afternoon and advised the NRL Integrity unit immediately," the club said.

"Due to the seriousness of the allegations, the club made the decision to stand down Kamikamica, pending his plea in response to the allegations, the NRL Integrity Unit investigation and the club concluding a formal, in-person interview with Kamikamica, who remains out of state."

Fiji international Kamikamica, 27, has been at Melbourne since his NRL debut in 2017 and played 55 times for the club, while also earning 12 international caps.

(Reporting by Hritika Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Source: Reuters

