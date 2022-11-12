Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Rugby League-Murray try edges Australia through to Rugby League World Cup final
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Rugby League-Murray try edges Australia through to Rugby League World Cup final

Rugby League-Murray try edges Australia through to Rugby League World Cup final
Rugby League - World Cup - Semi Final - Australia v New Zealand - Elland Road, Leeds, Britain - November 11, 2022 Australia's Cameron Murray scores a try Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
Rugby League-Murray try edges Australia through to Rugby League World Cup final
Rugby League - World Cup - Semi Final - Australia v New Zealand - Elland Road, Leeds, Britain - November 11, 2022 Australia's Cameron Murray in action with New Zealand's Brandon Smith and Isaiah Papali’i before scoring a try Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
12 Nov 2022 05:43AM (Updated: 12 Nov 2022 05:43AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LEEDS, England : A second-half try from Cameron Murray was enough to book holders Australia a spot in the Rugby League World Cup final after a thrilling 16-14 victory over New Zealand on Friday.

The pendulum swung this way and that in an enthralling first half in Leeds, with two tries from Jahrome Hughes and Dylan Brown, either side of a stunning effort from Australia's in-form Josh Addo-Carr, giving the Kiwis a 14-10 lead at the break.

The second half was much tenser, with tempers boiling over on several occasions, but it was Australia who kept their heads with Murray's try under the posts, and Nathan Cleary's conversion, in the 56th minute proving to be the difference.

New Zealand threw everything at the holders as they looked to sneak back in front with Peta Hiku thinking he had scored a dramatic late try, only for it to be disallowed, as Australia hung on.

Australia will face the winner of Saturday's second semi-final between hosts England and Samoa at the Emirates Stadium in London as the Kangaroos look to win their third successive World Cup crown.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.