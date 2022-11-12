Rugby League-Murray try edges Australia through to Rugby League World Cup final

LEEDS, England : A second-half try from Cameron Murray was enough to book holders Australia a spot in the Rugby League World Cup final after a thrilling 16-14 victory over New Zealand on Friday.

The pendulum swung this way and that in an enthralling first half in Leeds, with two tries from Jahrome Hughes and Dylan Brown, either side of a stunning effort from Australia's in-form Josh Addo-Carr, giving the Kiwis a 14-10 lead at the break.

The second half was much tenser, with tempers boiling over on several occasions, but it was Australia who kept their heads with Murray's try under the posts, and Nathan Cleary's conversion, in the 56th minute proving to be the difference.

New Zealand threw everything at the holders as they looked to sneak back in front with Peta Hiku thinking he had scored a dramatic late try, only for it to be disallowed, as Australia hung on.

Australia will face the winner of Saturday's second semi-final between hosts England and Samoa at the Emirates Stadium in London as the Kangaroos look to win their third successive World Cup crown.