Rugby league-Rampaging bull disrupts Super League match
Sport

Rugby league-Rampaging bull disrupts Super League match

06 May 2023 05:11PM
A bull broke free during a Super League match in Perpignan, France on Friday, causing the players of Catalans Dragons and St Helens to run for cover at the Stade Gilbert Brutus.

In videos posted on social media, the bull could be seen dragging a man for several metres before charging around the pitch as players attempted to get out of the way, with some jumping over advertising hoardings and into the crowd.

The bull eventually slowed down, allowing handlers to regain control and no injuries resulted from the incident, British media reported.

In a statement before the match, Catalans said three bulls and two cows would take a lap of honour on the pitch during the warm-up as part of a programme to "honour local livestock".

The event was organised in partnership with local meat-processing plant Guasch Viandes, owned by Catalans chairman Bernard Guasch.

Source: Reuters

