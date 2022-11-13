Rugby league-Samoa stun England in thriller to reach World Cup final

LONDON : Samoa stunned hosts England to reach the Rugby League World Cup final with a Golden Point victory in extra time after a thrilling semi-final had ended 26-26 on Saturday.

The Pacific Islanders, beaten 60-6 by England in the opening game of the tournament, produced a sensational display at The Emirates and sealed a dramatic victory thanks to an audacious drop goal by Stephen Crichton.

In their first ever Rugby League World Cup final, Samoa will face Australia who beat New Zealand on Friday.