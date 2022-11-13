Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Rugby league-Samoa stun England in thriller to reach World Cup final
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Rugby league-Samoa stun England in thriller to reach World Cup final

Rugby league-Samoa stun England in thriller to reach World Cup final
Rugby League - World Cup - Semi Final - England v Samoa - Emirates Stadium, London, Britain - November 12, 2022 England's Herbert Farnworth scores a try Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
Rugby league-Samoa stun England in thriller to reach World Cup final
Rugby League - World Cup - Semi Final - England v Samoa - Emirates Stadium, London, Britain - November 12, 2022 Samoa's Junior Paulo fouls England's Sam Tomkins and concedes penalty Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
Rugby league-Samoa stun England in thriller to reach World Cup final
Rugby League - World Cup - Semi Final - England v Samoa - Emirates Stadium, London, Britain - November 12, 2022 England's Herbert Farnworth scores a try Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
13 Nov 2022 12:53AM (Updated: 13 Nov 2022 12:53AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON : Samoa stunned hosts England to reach the Rugby League World Cup final with a Golden Point victory in extra time after a thrilling semi-final had ended 26-26 on Saturday.

The Pacific Islanders, beaten 60-6 by England in the opening game of the tournament, produced a sensational display at The Emirates and sealed a dramatic victory thanks to an audacious drop goal by Stephen Crichton.

In their first ever Rugby League World Cup final, Samoa will face Australia who beat New Zealand on Friday.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.