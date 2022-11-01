Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Rugby-New Zealand lock Retallick gets three-week ban for red card
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Rugby-New Zealand lock Retallick gets three-week ban for red card

Rugby-New Zealand lock Retallick gets three-week ban for red card

FILE PHOTO: Rugby Union - International Test - Wales v New Zealand - Principality Stadium, Cardiff, Wales, Britain - October 30, 2021 New Zealand's Brodie Retallick in action Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

01 Nov 2022 09:51PM (Updated: 01 Nov 2022 09:51PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

(Reuters) - New Zealand lock Brodie Retallick will miss the autumn internationals against Wales and Scotland after being handed a three week suspension following his red card against Japan on Saturday.

Retallick will, however, be available to face England at Twickenham on Nov. 19 if he completes a coaching intervention programme, an independent judicial committee said on Tuesday. He has 48 hours to appeal his sentence.

It is a blow for a New Zealand side already without captain Sam Cane and hooker Dane Coles because of injury, weakening their forward pack.

Retallick received a red card in the 65th minute of New Zealand's tense 38-31 victory in Tokyo after a dangerous clear-out of Japan backrow Kazuki Himeno at a ruck.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.