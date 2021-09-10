Logo
Rugby: Sanchez to start at flyhalf for Pumas against All Blacks
FILE PHOTO: Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup 2019 - Pool C - Argentina v U.S. - Kumagaya Rugby Stadium, Kumagaya, Japan - October 9, 2019 Argentina's Nicolas Sanchez in action with Nate Brakeley of the U.S. REUTERS/Matthew Childs

10 Sep 2021 02:49PM (Updated: 10 Sep 2021 02:48PM)
SYDNEY : Argentina have recalled Nicolas Sanchez at flyhalf for Sunday's Rugby Championship test against New Zealand on Australia's Gold Coast, where the Pumas will be looking to repeat last year's stunning victory over the All Blacks.

The experienced playmaker scored all of the points in Sydney last season when Argentina beat New Zealand for the first time but was dropped in favour of Domingo Miotti for the second test against South Africa last month.

Despite being listed as suffering from an abdominal injury last week, Sanchez was included in Mario Ledesma's starting side for the Puma's third match of the campaign on Friday.

The change was one of seven to the side that lost the second of two consecutive matches against the world champions in Port Elizabeth.

Santiago Carreras, who played both tests against the Springboks, misses out because of a calf strain and will be replaced on the left wing by Santiago Cordero.

Matias Moroni returns from injury at outside centre and Bautista Delgay replaces sevens flyer Ignacio Mendy on the right wing.

In the pack, Guido Petti moves from flanker to lock with Marcos Kremer coming into the back row. Facundo Gigena and Santiago Medrano will be the starting props after Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro and Francisco Gomez Kodela returned to their clubs.

Scrumhalf Gonzalo Garcia could win his first cap off the bench, while 37-year-old replacement prop Carlos Muzzio will get another taste of test rugby after making his debut against the Springboks last month.

Team: 15-Juan Cruz Mallia, 14-Bautista Delgay, 13-Matias Moroni, 12-Jeronimo De La Fuente, 11-Santiago Cordero, 10-Nicolas Sanchez, 9-Gonzalo Bertranou, 8-Rodrigo Bruni, 7-Marcos Kremer, 6-Pablo Matera, 5-Matias Alemanno, 4-Guido Petti, 3-Santiago Medrano, 2-Julian Montoya (captain), 1-Facundo Gigena

Replacements: 16-Facundo Bosch, 17-Carlos Muzzio, 18-Enrique Pieretto, 19-Tomas Lavanini, 20-Juan Martin Gonzalez, 21-Gonzalo Garcia, 22-Santiago Chocobares, 23-Emiliano Boffelli.

(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Michael Perry)

Source: Reuters

