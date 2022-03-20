France captain Dupont eager to enjoy Grand Slam as World Cup looms

SAINT-DENIS: France captain Antoine Dupont insisted that he wanted to "make the most" of a long-awaited Grand Slam success and not worry about the World Cup after a 25-13 win at home to England saw Les Bleus to a first Six Nations title in 12 years.

Victory strengthened France's status as favourites to win next year's World Cup on home soil, with scrum-half Dupont rounding off an impressive all-round display by running in the last of his side's three tries just after the hour mark at a raucous Stade de France on Saturday (Mar 19).

It was a triumph too for coach Fabien Galthie, who has revamped France since taking over following their disappointing quarter-final exit at the 2019 World Cup in Japan.

France were Six Nations runners-up in 2020 and again in 2021, but this year they deservedly went one better and did so with the tenth Grand Slam in their history.

"This is our third Six Nations together - the first two we failed but not by much," scrum-half Dupont told reporters.

"You can use all the superlatives you want, but we just want to savour this together."

When it was put to Dupont he was now in a line of French Grand Slam captains that includes Christian Carrere (1968) and Jean-Pierre Rives (1981), he replied with a smile: "You've forgotten Fabien Galthie (2002)!

"Today, we've created memories - first we want to win for ourselves, for the staff and for our fans. We wanted to write our own history."

As for the World Cup - a trophy France have yet to win despite appearing in three finals - Dupont said: "Of course, this is in our mind ... It's impossible to avoid.

"But right now we are going to make the most of this victory, this Grand Slam.

"We'll think about the future later."