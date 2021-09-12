Logo
Rugby: Six try Bulls make history with Currie Cup final win
12 Sep 2021 01:29AM (Updated: 12 Sep 2021 01:25AM)
PRETORIA : The Blue Bulls scored six tries in a record-breaking 44-10 Currie Cup final victory over the Sharks at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday to claim back-to-back trophy wins in South Africa's domestic provincial competition.

It was a dominant performance from the more fancied home side, who managed first half tries through centres Harold Vorster and Lionel Mapoe, flanker Marcell Coetzee and lock Janko Swanepoel, before scrumhalf Zak Burger and wing Cornal Hendricks added further scores in the second period.

The Bulls led 19-3 at halftime and went on to record the biggest margin of victory ever in a Currie Cup final, beating their 39-9 win over Western Province in 1980.

The Bulls also become the first team in the 130-year history of the competition to lift the trophy twice in the same year having beaten the Sharks in the final of last season’s competition that was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic to January.

(Reporting by Nick Said; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Source: Reuters

