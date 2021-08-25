Logo
Rugby: St George Illawarra say Burgess under probe for alleged road incident
New Zealand's Dallin Watene-Zelezniak in action with England’s George Burgess on Oct 27, 2018. (Photo: Reuters/Action Images/Ed Sykes)

25 Aug 2021 02:39PM (Updated: 25 Aug 2021 02:55PM)
St George Illawarra Dragons-bound forward George Burgess is being investigated by the police and Australia's National Rugby League integrity unit over an alleged road incident, the club said on Wednesday (Aug 25).

The Sydney Morning Herald reported that during an incident on the New South Wales south coast, Burgess left his vehicle after he noticed he was being filmed by another person in a truck and took the phone off them.

England international Burgess signed a two-year deal with the Dragons earlier this month and is set to join the club for the 2022 season.

"St George Illawarra are aware of an alleged road incident involving 2022 recruit George Burgess," the club said in a statement. "The NRL integrity unit have been informed.

"As the police are currently investigating the matter, the Dragons will be making no further comment at this stage."

Burgess could not be immediately reached for comment.

The 29-year-old's brother Sam, who enjoyed a high-profile career in the NRL, has had several scrapes with the law in Australia since he was forced into retirement in 2019 due to a chronic shoulder injury.

He was fined more than A$1,000 (US$724.50) in May but spared conviction after pleading guilty to drug driving in an unregistered car near Sydney.

 

Source: Reuters

