Rugby-Tui moves to wing for New Zealand's World Cup semi-final against France

(Reuters) - Sevens standout Ruby Tui has been shifted to the wing to allow Renee Holmes to come in at fullback for New Zealand's women's World Cup semi-final against France at Auckland's Eden Park on Saturday.

The Blacks Ferns matchday squad is unaltered from last week's quarter-final victory over Wales but coach Wayne Smith has tweaked his back three to bring specialist fullback Holmes into the side.

Tui's move to the right wing means prolific try-scorer Portia Woodman switches to the left and Ayesha Leti-l'iga drops to the bench for the clash to decide who meets England or Canada in the final.

France, who have won their last four meetings with the five-times world champions, welcome back Romane Menager into their side after the number eight missed their last two matches with concussion.

"We know Romane's experience, she regularly plays these big matches," said coach Thomas Darracq.

"She is a girl who is starting to have a good base behind her, and we need these girls with this power to be able to respond to what will happen this weekend."

Her return means a shift across the back row to openside flanker for Charlotte Escudero, while Marjorie Mayans drops out of the starting line-up and will begin the match on the bench.

In the other change to the matchday squad from the side that beat Italy last week, Celia Domain comes in at hooker in place of Laure Touye.

New Zealand are unbeaten this year under Smith but the former All Blacks assistant coach said taking on the French would require the Black Ferns to move to another level.

"It's going to take our best game of the season to win," he said.

"We've had a lot of catching up to do this year so to win on Saturday, our players will have to manage the pressure and play the game with courage."

Teams:

New Zealand: 15-Renee Holmes, 14-Ruby Tui, 13-Stacey Fluhler, 12-Theresa Fitzpatrick, 11-Portia Woodman, 10-Ruahei Demant (captain), 9-Kendra Cocksedge, 8-Liana Mikaele-Tu'u, 7-Sarah Hirini, 6-Alana Bremner, 5-Chelsea Bremner, 4-Maiakawanakaulani Roos, 3-Amy Rule, 2-Georgia Ponsonby, 1-Phillipa Love.

Replacements: 16-Luka Connor, 17-Krystal Murray, 18-Santo Taumata, 19-Joanah Ngan-Woo, 20-Kennedy Simon, 21-Ariana Bayler, 22-Hazel Tubic, 23-Ayesha Leti-l'iga

France: 15-Emilie Boulard, 14-Joanna Grisez, 13-Maelle Filopon, 12-Gabrielle Vernier, 11-Marine Menager, 10-Caroline Drouin, 9-Pauline Bourdon, 8-Romane Menager, 7-Charlotte Escudero, 6-Gaelle Hermet (captain), 5-Madoussou Fall, 4-Celine Ferer, 3-Clara Joyeux, 2-Agathe Sochat, 1-Annaelle Deshaye.

Replacements: 16-Celia Domain, 17-Coco Lindelauf, 18-Assia Khalfaoui, 19-Safi N'Diaye, 20-Marjorie Mayans, 21-Alexandra Chambon, 22-Lina Queyroi, 23-Chloe Jacquet