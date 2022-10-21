Logo
Sport

Rugby-Ulster, Glasgow see URC fixtures postponed due to illness
Rugby-Ulster, Glasgow see URC fixtures postponed due to illness

21 Oct 2022 09:33PM (Updated: 21 Oct 2022 09:33PM)
(Reuters) - Ulster and Glasgow Warriors have had their United Rugby Championship matches in South Africa scheduled for Saturday postponed due to illness in their squads.

Ulster were due to face the Sharks in Durban, while Glasgow had been set for a clash with the Lions in Johannesburg.

"Due to gastroenteritis infections, it is not possible for Ulster or Glasgow Warriors to field full playing squads," organisers said in a statement on Friday.

"In order to ensure a duty of care towards the players involved and given the medical advice received from all key stakeholders, the United Rugby Championship has made the decision to postpone the fixtures.

"The league will now move to examine potential dates to reschedule the games and will update in due course."

Source: Reuters

