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Rugby Union-Janse van Rensburg set for England debut in France
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Rugby Union-Janse van Rensburg set for England debut in France

Rugby Union-Janse van Rensburg set for England debut in France

FILE PHOTO: Rugby Union - European Champions Cup - Group A - Bristol Bears v Olympique Lyon - Ashton Gate, Bristol, Britain - December 9, 2023 Bristol Bears' Benhard Janse van Rensburg in action with Olympique Lyon's Semi Radradra Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs/File Photo

17 Jun 2026 11:38PM
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June 17 : South Africa-born centre Benhard Janse van Rensburg is set to make his England debut from the bench in Friday’s uncapped international against France, England Rugby announced on Wednesday.

“We’re looking forward to an exciting challenge against a strong French team in what will be a demanding fixture,” said head coach Steve Borthwick.

“I’m eager to see this group get out there and show what they’re capable of. It’s a great opportunity to keep developing our game ahead of the upcoming Nations Championship.”

• Borthwick has previously dismissed criticism over the selection of Janse van Rensburg in England’s training squad ahead of the  Nations Championship, with the Bristol centre qualifying on residency grounds.

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• The 29-year-old becomes eligible for Test rugby on July 8 but can feature in the uncapped fixture at Stade de la Rabine.

• He will miss England’s opening Nations Championship match against South Africa on July 4 but will be available for subsequent games against Fiji and Argentina.

• Noah Caluori, 19, is set to chase his first cap for the senior England team, with George Ford captaining the side at fly-half.

Source: Reuters
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