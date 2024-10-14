Rugby union-Wales centre Davies retires from professional rugby

Wales centre Jonathan Davies announced his retirement from professional rugby on Sunday after the 36-year-old had taken a break since leaving Scarlets at the end of last season.

Davies made 96 appearances for Wales, winning two Grand Slams plus another two Six Nations titles, and also played six Tests for the British & Irish Lions.

He joined Scarlets in 2006 and returned in 2016 after a two-year spell at French club Clermont Auvergne.

In May, Davies, nicknamed Fox, announced he was leaving Scarlets, saying he was looking for one more opportunity in the game, but has now decided to call it a day.

"After taking time away from the game following the end of my last season with the Scarlets, I have come to the decision to call time on my professional rugby career," Davies said on Instagram.

"I have enjoyed a break and a summer at home with my family, and been lucky enough to spend quality time with my newborn son, alongside my wife, as we embark on this new chapter together as parents.

"I have been lucky enough to play the game professionally for 18 years, dedicating everything I have to being the best rugby player I could be."