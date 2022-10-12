Rugby-Wasps set to enter into administration in 'coming days', says club

(Reuters) - Wasps are set to enter into administration in the coming days with the club unable to find a solution to their financial woes, the Coventry-based Premiership side said on Wednesday.

The former Premiership and European champions Wasps had filed a notice in the High Court last month stating their intention to appoint an administrator to secure their future, putting them on the brink of relegation.

The situation has forced the club to withdraw the men's team from Saturday's Premiership game against Exeter Chiefs as they are unable to meet their regulatory requirements without a deal in place.

"Negotiations to secure deals that will allow the men's and women's rugby teams, netball team and the arena and associated business to move forward are ongoing," the club said.

"However, it has become clear that there is likely to be insufficient time to find a solvent solution for the companies within the group, and it is therefore likely that they will enter into administration in the coming days with a view to concluding deals shortly thereafter.

"While the companies within the Group all represent strong and viable businesses, the reality is that they have insufficient cash at this time to continue to fund operations until these complex negotiations have concluded."

RFU regulations state that a club placed in administration during the season will be relegated for the following campaign. Wasps are 10th after four games in the 13-team Premiership.

They were due to repay 35 million pounds ($38.58 million) in May from a bond scheme used to help finance their relocation from London to Coventry and purchase a lease on their stadium.

"We have... been asking potential funders and investors to provide bridging finance to provide enough time for a solvent solution to be found. Regrettably, this has not been possible to date," the club added.

Last month fellow Premiership side Worcester Warriors went into administration after being suspended from all competitions when they failed to meet a deadline to prove they could operate amid their financial difficulties.

($1 = 0.9073 pounds)