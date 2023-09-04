Rugby World Cup 2023: dates, fixtures, schedule, odds and how to watch on TV

Here is what you need to know about the pools, schedule, venues, past winners and betting odds for the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France, which begins on Friday and ends with the Oct. 28 final.

DATES

* The 10th edition of the showpiece event will run from Sept. 8-Oct. 28.

* It begins with host nation France taking on New Zealand.

TEAMS

The Rugby World Cup begins with 20 teams divided into four pools of five.

* POOL A: France (hosts), New Zealand, Italy, Uruguay, Namibia

* POOL B: South Africa, Ireland, Scotland, Tonga, Romania

* POOL C: Wales, Australia, Fiji, Georgia, Portugal

* POOL D: England, Japan, Argentina, Samoa, Chile

There are then four quarter-finals, two semi-finals a third-place playoff and the final.

VENUES

* Games are being staged at nine stadiums - Stade de Bordeaux, Stade Pierre-Mauroy, OL Stadium, Stade de Marseille, Stade de la Beaujoire, Stade de Nice, Stade de France, Stade Geoffroy-Guichard and Stadium de Toulouse.

* With a capacity of just over 80,000 seats, Stade de France is the largest of France's nine World Cup stadiums. It will host the final on Oct. 28.

SCHEDULE (all times GMT)

DATE POOL FIXTURE TIME VENUE

Sept. 8 A France v New Zealand 1915 Stade de France

Sept. 9 A Italy v Namibia 1100 Stade

Geoffroy-Guichar

d

Sept. 9 B Ireland v Romania 1330 Stade de

Bordeaux

Sept. 9 C Australia v Georgia 1600 Stade de France

Sept. 9 D England v Argentina 1900 Stade de

Marseille

Sept. D Japan v Chile 1100 Stadium de

10 Toulouse

Sept. B South Africa v 1545 Stade de

10 Scotland Marseille

Sept. C Wales v Fiji 1900 Stade de

10 Bordeaux

Sept. A France v Uruguay 1900 Stade

14 Pierre-Mauroy

Sept. A New Zealand v Namibia 1900 Stadium de

15 Toulouse

Sept. D Samoa v Chile 1300 Stade de

16 Bordeaux

Sept. C Wales v Portugal 1545 Stade de Nice

16

Sept. B Ireland v Tonga 1900 Stade de la

16 Beaujoire

Sept. B South Africa v 1300 Stade de

17 Romania Bordeaux

Sept. C Australia v Fiji 1545 Stade

17 Geoffroy-Guichar

d

Sept. D England v Japan 1900 Stade de Nice

17

Sept. A Italy v Uruguay 1545 Stade de Nice

20

Sept. A France v Namibia 1900 Stade de

21 Marseille

Sept. D Argentina v Samoa 1545 Stade

22 Geoffroy-Guichar

d

Sept. C Georgia v Portugal 1200 Stadium de

23 Toulouse

Sept. D England v Chile 1545 Stade

23 Pierre-Mauroy

Sept. B South Africa v 1900 Stade de France

23 Ireland

Sept. B Scotland v Tonga 1545 Stade de Nice

24

Sept. C Wales v Australia 1900 OL Stadium

24

Sept. A Uruguay v Namibia 1545 OL Stadium

27

Sept. D Japan v Samoa 1900 Stadium de

28 Toulouse

Sept. A New Zealand v Italy 1900 OL Stadium

29

Sept. D Argentina v Chile 1300 Stade de la

30 Beaujoire

Sept. C Fiji v Georgia 1545 Stade de

30 Bordeaux

Sept. B Scotland v Romania 1900 Stade

30 Pierre-Mauroy

Oct. 1 C Australia v Portugal 1545 Stade

Geoffroy-Guichar

d

Oct. 1 B South Africa v Tonga 1900 Stade de

Marseille

Oct. 5 A New Zealand v Uruguay 1900 OL Stadium

Oct. 6 A France v Italy 1900 OL Stadium

Oct. 7 C Wales v Georgia 1300 Stade de la

Beaujoire

Oct. 7 D England v Samoa 1545 Stade

Pierre-Mauroy

Oct. 7 B Ireland v Scotland 1900 Stade de France

Oct. 8 D Japan v Argentina 1100 Stade de la

Beaujoire

Oct. 8 B Tonga v Romania 1545 Stade

Pierre-Mauroy

Oct. 8 C Fiji v Portugal 1900 Stadium de

Toulouse

Oct. 14 - Winner Pool 1500 Stade de

C v Runner-up Pool D Marseille

Oct. 14 - Winner Pool 1900 Stade de France

B v Runner-up Pool A

Oct. 15 - Winner Pool 1500 Stade de

D v Runner-up Pool C Marseille

Oct. 15 - Winner Pool 1900 Stade de France

A v Runner-up Pool B

Oct. 20 - Winner Quarter-final 1900 Stade de France

1 v Winner

Quarter-final 2

Oct. 21 - Winner Quarter-final 1900 Stade de France

3 v Winner

Quarter-final 4

Oct. 27 - Runner-up Semi-final 1900 Stade de France

1 v Runner-up

Semi-final 2

Oct. 28 - Winner Semi-final 1900 Stade de France

1 v Winner Semi-final

2

PAST WINNERS

There have been nine previous editions of the Rugby World Cup. New Zealand and South Africa have each won the tournament three times.

1987 New Zealand beat France 29-9

1991 Australia beat England 12-6

1995 South Africa beat New Zealand 15-12

1999 Australia beat France 35-12

2003 England beat Australia 20-17

2007 South Africa beat England 15-6

2011 New Zealand beat France 8-7

2015 New Zealand beat Australia 34-17

2019 South Africa beat England 32-12

WHAT'S NEW

This World Cup will feature a shot clock giving kickers 90 seconds for a conversion and 60 seconds for a penalty. It is also the first tournament to use the TMO bunker system, where a referee can show a yellow card and while the player is in the sin-bin for 10 minutes an off-field official reviews the offence and can upgrade the card to red. The system was used in World Cup warm-up games.

BETTING ODDS

Following are the betting odds for the winners of the 2023 Rugby World Cup:

William Hill

* New Zealand - 11/4

* France - 3/1

* South Africa - 7/2

* Ireland - 9/2

* Australia - 12/1

* England - 16-1

Bet365

* New Zealand - 11/4

* France - 3/1

* South Africa - 10/3

* Ireland - 9/2

* Australia - 11/1

* England - 16/1

BROADCASTERS

The full list of official broadcasters for the Rugby World Cup can be found here.

* Asia Pacific & Oceania: beIN Sports, Stan, Sky NZ, Stuff, Fiji TV

* Europe: ProSieben, Telenet, Sportklub, Viaplay, Sky Italia, Ziggo, Saran Sport, Movistar, TF1

* South Africa & Sub-Sahara: SuperSport

* Middle East & North Africa: STARZPLAY

* North America: NBC

