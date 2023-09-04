Rugby World Cup 2023: dates, fixtures, schedule, odds and how to watch on TV

Here is what you need to know about the pools, schedule, venues, past winners and betting odds for the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France, which begins on Friday and ends with the Oct. 28 final.
DATES
* The 10th edition of the showpiece event will run from Sept. 8-Oct. 28.
* It begins with host nation France taking on New Zealand.
TEAMS
The Rugby World Cup begins with 20 teams divided into four pools of five.
* POOL A: France (hosts), New Zealand, Italy, Uruguay, Namibia
* POOL B: South Africa, Ireland, Scotland, Tonga, Romania
* POOL C: Wales, Australia, Fiji, Georgia, Portugal
* POOL D: England, Japan, Argentina, Samoa, Chile
There are then four quarter-finals, two semi-finals a third-place playoff and the final.
VENUES
* Games are being staged at nine stadiums - Stade de Bordeaux, Stade Pierre-Mauroy, OL Stadium, Stade de Marseille, Stade de la Beaujoire, Stade de Nice, Stade de France, Stade Geoffroy-Guichard and Stadium de Toulouse.
* With a capacity of just over 80,000 seats, Stade de France is the largest of France's nine World Cup stadiums. It will host the final on Oct. 28.
SCHEDULE (all times GMT)
DATE POOL FIXTURE TIME VENUE
Sept. 8 A France v New Zealand 1915 Stade de France
Sept. 9 A Italy v Namibia 1100 Stade
Geoffroy-Guichar
d
Sept. 9 B Ireland v Romania 1330 Stade de
Bordeaux
Sept. 9 C Australia v Georgia 1600 Stade de France
Sept. 9 D England v Argentina 1900 Stade de
Marseille
Sept. D Japan v Chile 1100 Stadium de
10 Toulouse
Sept. B South Africa v 1545 Stade de
10 Scotland Marseille
Sept. C Wales v Fiji 1900 Stade de
10 Bordeaux
Sept. A France v Uruguay 1900 Stade
14 Pierre-Mauroy
Sept. A New Zealand v Namibia 1900 Stadium de
15 Toulouse
Sept. D Samoa v Chile 1300 Stade de
16 Bordeaux
Sept. C Wales v Portugal 1545 Stade de Nice
16
Sept. B Ireland v Tonga 1900 Stade de la
16 Beaujoire
Sept. B South Africa v 1300 Stade de
17 Romania Bordeaux
Sept. C Australia v Fiji 1545 Stade
17 Geoffroy-Guichar
d
Sept. D England v Japan 1900 Stade de Nice
17
Sept. A Italy v Uruguay 1545 Stade de Nice
20
Sept. A France v Namibia 1900 Stade de
21 Marseille
Sept. D Argentina v Samoa 1545 Stade
22 Geoffroy-Guichar
d
Sept. C Georgia v Portugal 1200 Stadium de
23 Toulouse
Sept. D England v Chile 1545 Stade
23 Pierre-Mauroy
Sept. B South Africa v 1900 Stade de France
23 Ireland
Sept. B Scotland v Tonga 1545 Stade de Nice
24
Sept. C Wales v Australia 1900 OL Stadium
24
Sept. A Uruguay v Namibia 1545 OL Stadium
27
Sept. D Japan v Samoa 1900 Stadium de
28 Toulouse
Sept. A New Zealand v Italy 1900 OL Stadium
29
Sept. D Argentina v Chile 1300 Stade de la
30 Beaujoire
Sept. C Fiji v Georgia 1545 Stade de
30 Bordeaux
Sept. B Scotland v Romania 1900 Stade
30 Pierre-Mauroy
Oct. 1 C Australia v Portugal 1545 Stade
Geoffroy-Guichar
d
Oct. 1 B South Africa v Tonga 1900 Stade de
Marseille
Oct. 5 A New Zealand v Uruguay 1900 OL Stadium
Oct. 6 A France v Italy 1900 OL Stadium
Oct. 7 C Wales v Georgia 1300 Stade de la
Beaujoire
Oct. 7 D England v Samoa 1545 Stade
Pierre-Mauroy
Oct. 7 B Ireland v Scotland 1900 Stade de France
Oct. 8 D Japan v Argentina 1100 Stade de la
Beaujoire
Oct. 8 B Tonga v Romania 1545 Stade
Pierre-Mauroy
Oct. 8 C Fiji v Portugal 1900 Stadium de
Toulouse
Oct. 14 - Winner Pool 1500 Stade de
C v Runner-up Pool D Marseille
Oct. 14 - Winner Pool 1900 Stade de France
B v Runner-up Pool A
Oct. 15 - Winner Pool 1500 Stade de
D v Runner-up Pool C Marseille
Oct. 15 - Winner Pool 1900 Stade de France
A v Runner-up Pool B
Oct. 20 - Winner Quarter-final 1900 Stade de France
1 v Winner
Quarter-final 2
Oct. 21 - Winner Quarter-final 1900 Stade de France
3 v Winner
Quarter-final 4
Oct. 27 - Runner-up Semi-final 1900 Stade de France
1 v Runner-up
Semi-final 2
Oct. 28 - Winner Semi-final 1900 Stade de France
1 v Winner Semi-final
2
PAST WINNERS
There have been nine previous editions of the Rugby World Cup. New Zealand and South Africa have each won the tournament three times.
1987 New Zealand beat France 29-9
1991 Australia beat England 12-6
1995 South Africa beat New Zealand 15-12
1999 Australia beat France 35-12
2003 England beat Australia 20-17
2007 South Africa beat England 15-6
2011 New Zealand beat France 8-7
2015 New Zealand beat Australia 34-17
2019 South Africa beat England 32-12
WHAT'S NEW
This World Cup will feature a shot clock giving kickers 90 seconds for a conversion and 60 seconds for a penalty. It is also the first tournament to use the TMO bunker system, where a referee can show a yellow card and while the player is in the sin-bin for 10 minutes an off-field official reviews the offence and can upgrade the card to red. The system was used in World Cup warm-up games.
BETTING ODDS
Following are the betting odds for the winners of the 2023 Rugby World Cup:
William Hill
* New Zealand - 11/4
* France - 3/1
* South Africa - 7/2
* Ireland - 9/2
* Australia - 12/1
* England - 16-1
Bet365
* New Zealand - 11/4
* France - 3/1
* South Africa - 10/3
* Ireland - 9/2
* Australia - 11/1
* England - 16/1
BROADCASTERS
The full list of official broadcasters for the Rugby World Cup can be found here.
* Asia Pacific & Oceania: beIN Sports, Stan, Sky NZ, Stuff, Fiji TV
* Europe: ProSieben, Telenet, Sportklub, Viaplay, Sky Italia, Ziggo, Saran Sport, Movistar, TF1
* South Africa & Sub-Sahara: SuperSport
* Middle East & North Africa: STARZPLAY
* North America: NBC
(Compiled by Aadi Nair in Bengaluru)