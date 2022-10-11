Logo
Rugby-World Cup organisers sack CEO Atcher over management climate
Rugby-World Cup organisers sack CEO Atcher over management climate

FILE PHOTO: Rugby Union - 2023 Rugby World Cup Draw - Palais Brongniart, Paris, France - December 14, 2020 Claude Atcher poses on the red carpet ahead of the draw REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo

11 Oct 2022 06:18PM (Updated: 11 Oct 2022 06:18PM)
PARIS : Claude Atcher, the chief executive officer of the 2023 rugby World Cup in France, has been sacked after a report by the French Labour Inspectorate found that he oversaw an "extremely degraded social environment" at the organising committee.

"Taking note of the report's conclusions, France 2023's board has decided to terminate the contract of CEO Claude Atcher," France 2023 said in a statement on Tuesday.

Atcher was suspended in August after allegations over his management, which according to a report by sports daily L'Equipe left employees suffering panic attacks and burn out.

"The report brought forward by the French Labour Inspectorate corroborates and complements the report produced by the France 2023 Ethics Committee," France 2023 added.

Julien Collette, Atcher's former deputy general director, has been appointed as CEO.

Source: Reuters

