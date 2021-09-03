Logo
Rugby:Australia team to play All Blacks in Rugby Championship
03 Sep 2021 12:49PM (Updated: 03 Sep 2021 12:47PM)
MELBOURNE : Australia named the following team to play the All Blacks in the Rugby Championship in Perth on Sunday:

Matchday squad:

15-Tom Banks, 14-Andrew Kellaway, 13-Len Ikitau, 12-Samu Kerevi, 11-Marika Koroibete, 10-Noah Lolesio, 9-Tate McDermott, 8-Rob Valetini, 7-Michael Hooper, 6-Lachie Swinton, 5-Matt Philip, 4-Darcy Swain, 3-Allan Alaalatoa, 2-Folau Fainga'a, 1-James Slipper.

Replacements: 16-Lachlan Lonergan, 17-Angus Bell, 18-Taniela Tupou, 19-Izack Rodda, 20-Pete Samu, 21-Nic White, 22-Reece Hodge, 23-Jordan Petaia

(Reporting by Ian Ransom in Melbourne; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Source: Reuters

