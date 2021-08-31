Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Rugby:Rodda to bring more aggression into Wallabies camp after France stint
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Rugby:Rodda to bring more aggression into Wallabies camp after France stint

Rugby:Rodda to bring more aggression into Wallabies camp after France stint

FILE PHOTO: Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup 2019 - Pool D - Australia v Fiji - Sapporo Dome, Sapporo, Japan - September 21, 2019 Fiji's Levani Botia in action with Australia's Allan Alaalatoa and Izack Rodda REUTERS/Peter Cziborra/File Photo

31 Aug 2021 04:14PM (Updated: 31 Aug 2021 04:09PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MELBOURNE : Lock Izack Rodda said he has brought more aggression and physicality back to Australia from his year-long stint in France and hopes to unleash both against the All Blacks in their Rugby Championship test in Perth on Sunday.

Rodda could play his first test since the 2019 World Cup following lock Lukhan Salakaia-Loto's departure from the Wallabies camp to be with his partner for the birth of their child.

"Since being in France ... I’ve learned a lot more about physicality in the game and probably more of an aggressive side of the game for a lock," Rodda told reporters in a video call on Tuesday.

"So that’s probably what I would be able to bring back now after being in France - stuff around the breakdown and ball-carrier, which I thought were my weaker points before I left."

Rodda played 25 tests under former Wallabies coach Michael Cheika and was expected to play a big role in Dave Rennie's maiden squad last year.

However, he and two other Queensland Reds team mates tore up their Super Rugby contracts and left Australia after refusing pay-cuts that had been agreed by the players union to prop up the domestic game when the COVID-19 pandemic hit last year.

Rodda's stint with Lyon in France's Top 14 proved a short one, and he signed with Perth-based Super Rugby side Western Force in March for the 2022 season.

News of the 25-year-old's return to Australia was viewed dimly by Reds coach Brad Thorn, who said the lock was "having (his) cake and eating it" by getting another Super Rugby deal after his lucrative contract overseas.

Rodda admitted he was surprised to be back in the selection frame so quickly as Australia look to rebound in Perth after back-to-back defeats to the All Blacks at Eden Park.

"I didn’t expect it to happen this quick at all, just thought I’d be in Perth for the next six months," he said.

"But it’s why I’m back, it’s a dream of mine to represent the Wallabies."

(Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us