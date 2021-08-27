Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Rugby:South African winger Kolbe joins Toulon from rivals Toulouse
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Rugby:South African winger Kolbe joins Toulon from rivals Toulouse

Rugby:South African winger Kolbe joins Toulon from rivals Toulouse

FILE PHOTO: Rugby Union - European Challenge Cup Semi Final - Exeter Chiefs v Toulouse - Sandy Park, Exeter, Britain - September 26, 2020 Toulouse's Cheslin Kolbe in action with Exeter Chiefs' Joe Simmonds Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

27 Aug 2021 05:49PM (Updated: 27 Aug 2021 05:45PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

PARIS : South Africa winger Cheslin Kolbe is joining Toulon from fellow French giants Toulouse, the Top 14 club said on Friday.

The 27-year-old Kolbe, who is currently playing in the Rugby Championship with the Springboks, had two years left on his contract with Toulouse, who he joined in 2017, winning two French titles (2019, 2021) and the Champions Cup this year.

"This is a new chapter in my career that I am approaching with great passion and commitment," Kolbe, who is also a 2019 World Cup winner, was quoted as saying in a club statement.

"I look forward to contributing to helping my new team mates win trophies, building on the incredible history and tradition of this iconic club."

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us