Ruling on Villars' legal action on FIA vote set for Dec 3

PARIS :A French court is set to rule on December 3 on Swiss-French racer Laura Villars' hopes of standing against incumbent Mohammed Ben Sulayem for president of motorsport's world governing body.

Villars' lawyer Robin Binsard confirmed the date to Reuters on Monday.

The 28-year-old racer announced her surprise candidacy in September but has been unable to put together the required slate of potential vice-presidents from an official list of 29 by an October 24 deadline.

Every candidate must name one person from all the FIA global regions but there is only one South American on the list, Brazilian Fabiana Ecclestone, and she is already on Ben Sulayem's team.

An emergency judge heard the matter at a Judicial Court of Paris hearing.

The International Automobile Federation (FIA) presidential election is scheduled for December 12 in Tashkent but Emirati Ben Sulayem, seeking a second term, looks set to be the sole candidate.

The FIA is the governing body for Formula One, the World Rally Championship and Formula E among other series.