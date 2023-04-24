Logo
Sport

Runaway leaders Napoli close on title with last-gasp 1-0 win at Juve
Runaway leaders Napoli close on title with last-gasp 1-0 win at Juve

Soccer Football - Serie A - Juventus v Napoli - Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy - April 23, 2023 Juventus' Danilo in action with Napoli's Hirving Lozano REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
Soccer Football - Serie A - Juventus v Napoli - Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy - April 23, 2023 Juventus' Adrien Rabiot in action with Napoli's Victor Osimhen REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
Soccer Football - Serie A - Juventus v Napoli - Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy - April 23, 2023 Napoli players celebrate after the match REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
Soccer Football - Serie A - Juventus v Napoli - Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy - April 23, 2023 Napoli's Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa in action with Juventus' Adrien Rabiot REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
Soccer Football - Serie A - Juventus v Napoli - Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy - April 23, 2023 Juventus' Arkadiusz Milik in action with Napoli's Eljif Elmas REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
24 Apr 2023 05:07AM (Updated: 24 Apr 2023 05:12AM)
TURIN: A stoppage-time goal by forward Giacomo Raspadori earned runaway Serie A leaders Napoli a 1-0 victory at Juventus on Sunday (Apr 23) after the hosts had two goals ruled out following VAR reviews.

Raspadori came off the bench to fire Napoli 17 points clear on 78 points and they could claim the title next weekend if they beat Salernitana and Lazio fail to win at Inter Milan.

Juve thought they had taken the lead with a stunning solo effort by Angel Di Maria in the 82nd minute only to see it cancelled out after a VAR check for Arkadiusz Milik's tackle on Napoli midfielder Stanislav Lobotka in the build up.

Late substitute Dusan Vlahovic then found the net for Juve in added time but his effort was ruled out as well because the ball left the pitch before Federico Chiesa's cross.

Napoli then sealed the win through Raspadori, who beat Juve goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny with a first-time finish following a beautiful lofted cross by midfielder Eljif Elmas.

Juventus, who returned to the top four when their 15-point deduction over the club's transfer dealings was scrapped on Thursday pending a new hearing, remain third on 59 points, two behind second-placed Lazio who lost against Torino on Saturday.

Source: Reuters

