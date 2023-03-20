Runaway league leaders Napoli crush Torino 4-0 away

Serie A leaders Napoli thrashed Torino 4-0 away with a double from Victor Oshimen and goals from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Tanguy Ndombele on Sunday to move closer to the title.

The Naples side have a 21-point lead over second-placed Inter Milan, who host Juventus later on Sunday.

Luciano Spalletti's Napoli team took the lead after nine minutes when Piotr Zielinski's corner found Oshimen in the centre of the box and he headed into the bottom left corner.

Kvaratskhelia doubled the lead in the 35th minute with a penalty after being fouled by Karol Linetty.

Oshimen scored his second and reached a league-leading 21 goals this season six minutes into the second half with another header following Mathias Olivera's cross.

Substitute Ndombele made it 4-0 with his first Serie A goal in the 68th when Kvaratskhelia set him up in the centre of the box and the France international slotted home.

Napoli next host fourth-placed AC Milan while mid-table Torino visit Sassuolo after the international break.