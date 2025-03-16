Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Rune battles past Medvedev to reach Indian Wells final
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Rune battles past Medvedev to reach Indian Wells final

Rune battles past Medvedev to reach Indian Wells final
Mar 15, 2025; Indian Wells, CA, USA; Holger Rune hits a shot in his semifinal match defeating Daniil Medvedev in the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Well Tennis Garden. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Rune battles past Medvedev to reach Indian Wells final
Mar 15, 2025; Indian Wells, CA, USA; Daniil Medvedev hits a shot during his semifinal match against Holger Rune during the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Well Tennis Garden. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
16 Mar 2025 06:53AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Denmark's Holger Rune snapped a seven-match semi-final losing streak to reach the Indian Wells final, beating Russian Daniil Medvedev 7-5 6-4 in a tight match on Saturday.

Rune, the number 12 seed, lost to Medvedev in the quarter-finals a year ago and will next play the winner of the match between Briton Jack Draper and back-to-back defending champion Carlos Alcaraz of Spain.

Rune and Medvedev were evenly matched in a gruelling opening set in which they traded early breaks and Rune battled through a marathon six-deuce eighth game to hold his serve.

Medvedev helped him to a break point with a fluffed shot at the net in the 11th game and the 21-year-old Dane carried the momentum into the second set, breaking the former U.S. Open champion to love in the third game.

Down 0-30 in the final game, Rune clawed his way back and forced a fatigued Medvedev into an error at the end of a 37-shot rally on the penultimate point before clinching victory with a powerful forehand winner.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement