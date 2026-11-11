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Rune focuses on good memories in Stockholm Open return
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Rune focuses on good memories in Stockholm Open return

Rune focuses on good memories in Stockholm Open return

FILE PHOTO: Tennis - ATP 1000 Masters - Paris Masters - Paris La Defense Arena, Nanterre, France - November 3, 2026 Denmark's Holger Rune in action during his round of 64 match against Tommy Paul of the U.S. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo

11 Nov 2026 12:55PM (Updated: 11 Nov 2026 02:08PM)
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Nov 11 : After rupturing his Achilles tendon at the Stockholm Open last October, Holger Rune was relieved to come through his opening match at this year's tournament unscathed when the Dane beat Zizou Bergs 6-3 6-4 on Tuesday.

The former world number four was out of action for 11 months after picking up the injury in the Stockholm semi-finals, sending him tumbling down the rankings to number 406.

He returned to the tour in September and has won five out of the nine matches he has played since.

"It's special coming back to Stockholm after last year. I choose to concentrate on the good memories," said the 23-year-old, adding that his fitness is good.

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"I've had a year to work on it. I'm feeling good, movement on the court and trying to build it match by match."

Rune faces Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic later on Wednesday.

Source: Reuters
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