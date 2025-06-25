Rune hopes to turn smashed rackets into charity gold

Holger Rune has put the mangled rackets that have borne the brunt of his frustration in matches over the years up for sale among a collection of items in his new online store which he hopes will help charitable causes.

The world number eight launched the website over the weekend, giving fans the chance to buy items such as books, posters and playing cards, as well as match-worn clothing.

While many of the items sold out in a flash, several used rackets were on sale for close to $6,000, while two that were bent and smashed beyond repair during the Dane's rare moments of rage on court were priced at more than $7,000.

"I've been working behind the scenes with my sister Alma to create a space where you can get closer to my world," Rune said on social media.

"To everyone who follows my journey, watches my matches, sends messages, and supports me – this is for you. Your support means everything. Launching this shop is my way of sharing a bit more of my journey with you."

Part of the profits will support select charities close to Rune's heart, the website added, and the 22-year-old said he will put more items on sale soon.

Rune is next in action at Wimbledon, which begins on Monday.