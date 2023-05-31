Logo
Rune passes Eubanks test to make French Open second round
Rune passes Eubanks test to make French Open second round

Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - May 30, 2023 Denmark's Holger Rune celebrates winning his first round match against Christopher Eubanks of the U.S. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

31 May 2023 01:24AM
PARIS : Danish sixth seed Holger Rune overcame a mid-match wobble to see off French Open debutant Christopher Eubanks 6-4 3-6 7-6(2) 6-2 in the opening round of Roland Garros on Tuesday.

Rune reached the quarter-finals last year and the 20-year-old came into the tournament with big expectations on his shoulders after his run to the Munich title and runner-up finishes in Monte Carlo and Rome.

The world number six took the first set but dropped the next in tame fashion and was pushed hard in the third by Eubanks who was seeking a first top-10 victory on his third attempt.

After edging ahead in the contest via the tiebreak, Rune stepped up his game for an early break in the fourth set and recovered after a fall late on to close out the victory.

Source: Reuters

