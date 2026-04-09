Rune set to return at Hamburg Open in May after Achilles surgery

April 9 : Three-times Grand Slam quarter-finalist Holger Rune will return to action at next month's Hamburg Open after having Achilles surgery in October, tournament organisers said on Thursday.

Rune suffered the season-ending Achilles tendon rupture in the Stockholm Open semi-finals when he was up a set against Ugo Humbert. Days later, he returned to the top 10 in the world rankings despite losing out on a second title of the year.

"The hard work starts in Hamburg. I can’t wait to be back on clay at the Bitpanda Hamburg Open and to finally experience the atmosphere on site again after such a long break," the 22-year-old Dane said in a statement.

The Hamburg Open starts on May 16, with Germany's world number three Alexander Zverev also taking part, organisers said.