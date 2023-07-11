Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Rune's stature keeps growing as he downs Dimitrov to reach Wimbledon quarters
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Rune's stature keeps growing as he downs Dimitrov to reach Wimbledon quarters

Rune's stature keeps growing as he downs Dimitrov to reach Wimbledon quarters

Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 10, 2023 Denmark's Holger Rune celebrates winning his fourth round match against Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

11 Jul 2023 03:45AM (Updated: 11 Jul 2023 03:52AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON: Fearless Dane Holger Rune's stature in world tennis continued to grow on Monday (Jul 10) as he stayed calm and collected in the face of adversity to ride out a 3-6 7-6(6) 7-6(4) 6-3 fourth round win over Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov at Wimbledon.

The Danish sixth seed missed out on converting any of the six break points he earned in the opening set, and then found himself a set and 4-2 down after surrendering his own serve with two successive double faults.

Through all that mental turmoil, he never lost belief and the 20-year-old came storming back with some phenomenal shot making as he became the first Dane in 65 years to reach the Wimbledon quarter-finals.

It was little wonder he was left screaming into the skies and thumping his chest after the near 3-1/2 hour battle ended when Dimitrov's backhand floated into the tramlines on Rune's first match point.

He will next meet either fellow 20-year-old and world number one Carlos Alcaraz or big-hitting Italian Matteo Berrettini for a place in the semi-finals.

Source: Reuters

Related Topics

tennis Wimbledon

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.