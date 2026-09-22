Singapore's 'new generation' shines at Asian Games as Russel Pang sets 1,500m freestyle national record

TOKYO: A day after a Singaporean teenager set a new national mark at the Asian Games, it was 16-year-old Russel Pang's turn to write his name into the record books.

At the Tokyo Aquatic Centre, the Asian Games debutant clocked a time of 15:22.16 en route to finishing second in the 1,500m freestyle B final. Pang's previous national record of 15:25.58 was set at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games in July.

"It feels great to know that all the work that I've put in for the past few months leading up to the Asian Games has paid off. And it's really fruitful," he told reporters.

"I was definitely hoping to go below the 15:20 mark, but nonetheless, I'm pretty happy with the time."