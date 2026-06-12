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Russell fastest in first Barcelona practice
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Russell fastest in first Barcelona practice

Russell fastest in first Barcelona practice

Formula One F1 - Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain - June 12, 2026 Mercedes' George Russell during practice REUTERS/Nacho Doce

12 Jun 2026 09:10PM
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BARCELONA, June 12 : George Russell lapped fastest in first practice for the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix on Friday, while championship-leading teammate Kimi Antonelli sat out the session as the team gave track time to reserve driver Frederik Vesti.

Russell enjoyed a sunny and trouble-free afternoon as he lapped the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya with a fastest time of one minute 16.363 seconds, 0.203 quicker than McLaren's Oscar Piastri.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc was third on the timesheets, 0.520 slower than Russell, with Red Bull's Max Verstappen fourth and McLaren reserve Leonardo Fornaroli, taking world champion Lando Norris's car, fifth.

Other reserves in action included Paul Aron in an impressive sixth for Audi, Dino Beganovic at Ferrari, Ayumu Iwasa at Red Bull and American Colton Herta, a nine-time winner in IndyCar, at Cadillac.

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Luke Browning had been due to take Alex Albon's Williams for the session but failed to set a lap time due to an electrical issue.

A second session followed later.

Barcelona hosts the seventh round of the season, with Antonelli chasing a sixth win in a row. 

Source: Reuters
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