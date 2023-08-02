Russell to lead Scotland team against France

EDINBURGH : Finn Russell will lead Scotland as one of 13 changes to the starting line-up for Saturday’s World Cup warm-up test against France at Murrayfield.

Coach Gregor Townsend on Wednesday named a much more experienced side than the one that beat Italy 25-13 at Murrayfield last weekend in a winning start to a total of four preparatory internationals.

Russell’s selection as skipper puts behind him previous disciplinary issues and a fall out with Townsend.

Russell is a genuine game-changer for the national team, but he has been in and out of the squad after often failing to see eye-to-eye with his head coach.

Russell was dropped ahead of the 2020 Six Nations after “a breach of team protocol”, with British media reporting he missed training after a night out.

Russell said soon after he had no relationship with Townsend despite eight years of working with him and missed several tests before a lengthy rapprochement process.

Only Darcy Graham, whose scored two tries last Saturday, and Matt Fagerson retain their places, although Fagerson switches to blindside flanker.

The backline changes see Duhan van der Merwe at wing, Blair Kinghorn at fullback and the centre pairing of Huw Jones and Sione Tuipulotu, who impressed in this season’s Six Nations, restored to the starting line-up. Flyhalf Russell will link up with scrumhalf Ben White.

Ewan Ashman gets the nod to start at hooker, alongside props Pierre Schoeman (loosehead) and Zander Fagerson (tighthead) while there is an experienced second row pairing of Grant Gilchrist and Richie Gray. Hamish Watson will be the openside flank and Jack Dempsey will play as eighthman.

Team: 15-Blair Kinghorn, 14-Darcy Graham, 13-Huw Jones, 12-Sione Tuipulotu, 11-Duhan van der Merwe, 10-Finn Russell (capt.), 9-Ben White, 8-Jack Dempsey, 7-Hamish Watson, 6-Matt Fagerson, 5-Grant Gilchrist, 4-Richie Gray, 3-Zander Fagerson, 2-Ewan Ashman, 1-Pierre Schoeman

Replacements: 16-Dave Cherry, 17-Jamie Bhatti, 18-WP Nel, 19-Scott Cummings, 20-Rory Darge, 21-George Horne, 22-Cameron Redpath, 23-Ollie Smith