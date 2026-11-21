LAS VEGAS, Nov 20 : George Russell led a Mercedes one-two in a dry final practice session for the Las Vegas Grand Prix on Friday, after also setting the pace in Thursday night's rain-hit second practice.

Russell, who won on the Strip circuit in 2024, lapped the 6.2-km street track in one minute, 34.041 seconds ahead of qualifying later on Friday.

Mercedes teammate Kimi Antonelli was second, 0.911 seconds slower, with McLaren's Lando Norris third.

Russell and Red Bull's Max Verstappen had a tense late-session exchange, running wheel-to-wheel after Verstappen overtook the Mercedes before slowing.

Russell then moved back ahead near Turn 14, with stewards announcing they would investigate the incident.

"He's just pushed me into the barrier," Verstappen said over team radio.

"Fun and games, eh?" Russell said on his radio.

Stewards had earlier said Verstappen, who won last year's race, was under investigation for allegedly driving erratically on his first lap.

Dry conditions are expected for Saturday night's race, although temperatures are forecast to fall to around 45 degrees Fahrenheit (7 degrees Celsius), potentially making it one of the coldest races in Formula One history.